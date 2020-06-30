Your Cancer Answers: What is the problem with processed food?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Question: What is the problem with processed food?

While it is true that limiting intake of certain processed foods is beneficial, not all processed foods are bad. One of the biggest concerns is that certain processed foods tend to be high in added sugar and sodium. It is recommended to consume no more than 2300mg of sodium per day. Women should aim for less than 25 grams of added sugar per day, while men should aim for less than 36 grams of added sugar per day.

Take Quaker’s Cinnamon and Spice Instant Oatmeal for example. It contains about a 1/3 of your daily added sugar allotment and 200mg of sodium per serving. To avoid the added sugar and sodium, instead try regular dry oats, heat with milk in the microwave, and add your own cinnamon and fruit for sweetness.