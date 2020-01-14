Your Cancer Answers: What is the importance of estate planning, advance healthcare directives for cancer patients?

Question: What is the importance of estate planning and advance healthcare directives for cancer patients?

When people are feeling well, it is sometimes difficult for them to think about being ill. It is understandable that many families avoid speaking about serious illnesses and end-of-life issues. But professionals find that people who spend some time thinking about these issues when they are healthy, reduce their worry and stress about the future. They also reduce the burden on their loved ones.

When you or a loved one has cancer, financial/estate planning is a good idea, even though it might be emotionally difficult to discuss. Cancer treatment can be very effective, but a cure is not always possible. Estate planning is an important part of every person’s overall financial strategy. In addition, “advance care planning” describes the discussions you should have with your family in order to tell your doctor about the care you prefer at the time of serious illness. This will allow your doctor to get to know you better and join you as a partner in your treatment. It will also give you and your family more control over your medical care and a sense of well-being. For the best care, you need to be a team.

