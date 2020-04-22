Your Cancer Answers: What is the cancer registry and how is it impacting the quality of cancer care?

Question: What is the cancer registry and how is the cancer registry impacting the quality of cancer care?
Cancer registrars play an important role in cancer care. People may not know these hard-working people are behind the scenes collecting cancer data that provides essential information to researchers, health care providers, and public health officials to better monitor and advance cancer treatments and improve cancer prevention and screening programs. Registrars work closely with physicians, administrators, researchers, and health care educators to provide support for cancer program development, ensure compliance of reporting standards, and serve as a valuable resource for cancer information.
In honor of National Cancer Registrar Week in April we would like to thank cancer registrars and share about their role in improving cancer treatment and prevention. The Cancer Registry team is responsible for collecting and coding detailed information related to clinical diagnosis and workup, stage of disease, treatment, and survivorship from patient medical records. They catalog that information within the institution’s cancer registry database. As mandated by professional oversight committees, detailed cancer cases are reported to both state and national cancer registries. All data that is provided de-identifies patients so privacy is always maintained.
Every cancer case must be completely captured, accurately reported in a timely manner, and made available to cancer control programs. Fundamental research on the epidemiology of cancer is possible using accumulated data provided through the work of the cancer registrar.
The high-quality data collected by the cancer registrars really makes an impact on the research we conduct and helps to better inform decisions that can directly impact the standard of care – ultimately contributing to a better journey for patients.
Cancer registrars are certified healthcare professionals who are the subject matter experts when it comes to cancer information and capturing the picture of cancer through data. These data information specialists are trained to extract, store and manage data on the medical history, treatment and health status of patients with cancer. Over 100 data items are collected for each cancer occurrence, each specifically defined by national and local standards and subject to intense quality review on many levels. In order to keep abreast of new and ever-changing scientific findings and treatment guidelines, cancer registrars must maintain a high level of continuing education and be re-certified annually.
The National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA) is a not-for-profit association representing cancer registry professionals and Certified Tumor Registrars (CTRs). According to the NCRA there are over nearly 4,500 cancer registrars worldwide.
Dr. Robert Dichmann serves as Medical Director of Marian Cancer Care and chairs the Cancer Committee.



