Your Cancer Answers: What is the best way to lower my risk of developing colon cancer?

Screening and early detection saves lives. When colorectal cancer is diagnosed at the localized stage, the 5-year survival rate is 90% and of course, many people live much longer than 5 years (and many are cured). Unfortunately, only 39% of cases are diagnosed at this localized stage. If the cancer is not detected until late stage, the 5-year survival rates drops to 14%. Most colorectal cancers develop first as polyps, which are abnormal growths inside the colon or rectum that may later become cancerous if not removed. With regular screening, most polyps can be found and removed before they have the chance to turn into cancer. In fact one large study identified a 53% reduction of death from colon cancer thanks to colonoscopic identification and removal of polyp. This is the good news. The bad news is that almost half of Americans 45 years and older are still not getting screened. It is critical, therefore, that barriers to screening be eliminated.

Many of the self-perceived barriers (unpleasantness of test, fear of unfavorable test results, costly and timely procedure, thoughts of being low-risk because no family history) can be helped by education from your health care professional. Talk to your doctor or a nurse navigator at Mission Hope Cancer Center. Bring forward your list of questions that may be keeping you from getting the appropriate screening. They can educate you and answer questions to alleviate your fears. Remember “knowledge is power”. For those with the fear of a financial barrier, the Affordable Healthcare Act is making an effort to get more people to participate in preventive care screenings by requiring that there be no deductibles or co-pays for defined screening and preventive services, one of which is a screening colonoscopy. Moreover, some insurances do not require a referral from your primary care doctor to schedule a colonoscopy. If you have financial concerns about scheduling a colonoscopy, talk to a social worker at Mission Hope Cancer Center. They are available to help you find solutions to this barrier.