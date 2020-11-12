Your Cancer Answers: What is self-care and why is self-care important in my life?

Question: What is self-care and why is self-care important in my life?
We all live in a world full of stressors. Work, family, finances, politics, health issues and much more can bring us down and feeling hopeless. Even if we don’t recognize the stress we endure everyday it can become a heavy weight over time. Dealing with a cancer diagnosis adds additional stress of appointments, procedures, side effects of treatment and other issues. During these challenging times we need to remind ourselves of self-care opportunities we can use every day to fill us back up.
Self-care is personalized to each person. We all have preferences for the activities we do that nurture our mental, emotional, spiritual and physical health. When we take the time to recognize what activities promote good self-care in our lives we should notice an improvement in our mood and overall wellbeing.
For physical self-care think about moving your body, nutrition, sleep/rest and physical touch. Some examples to promote good self-care are talking a walk, enjoying a bath, dancing, creating good sleep habits and eating healthy foods. For emotional self-care you could write in a gratitude journal, learn when to say no, give yourself more compassion and create healthy boundaries with others. To promote wellness in your psychological self-care get creative, learn something new, read a good book or journal yourself. For spiritual self-care you might enjoy connecting with nature, meditating or finding a space that is sacred to you. In your social self-care you can spend time with friends who lift you up, ask others for help, connect with positive social media outlets and communicate with those you love. There are countless ways to practice good self-care you just need to listen to your body and find out what works best for you. Try to incorporate those good things in your everyday life.
Remember that self-care is not selfish and it is not time consuming. Taking time to look after yourself will help you in all aspects of your life. You will find that you may be able to do even more if you attend to your care needs first. Would you like more ideas about soothing self-care options for these stressful times?
Join us to for a creative and informational virtual workshop on ZOOM, on Friday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. This safe event will be presented by Barbara Hannelore who is a local author, speaker and mentor. Barbara has worked in the holistic health field for over 30 years and has training in Wellness Coaching and Expressive Arts. Please call Mission Hope Cancer Center at 805-346-3402 to register for this ZOOM meeting. If art supplies are needed Mission Hope will mail them to you free of charge.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care Services invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@chw.edu
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!