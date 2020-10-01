Your Cancer Answers: What is gynecologic cancer?

Question: What is gynecologic cancer?
Not just reserved to the cervix! Many women think that getting a PAP smear is a screening for all gynecological cancer. Although important, a PAP smear is just a screening for cervical cancer. There are many parts of the female reproductive organs. Gynecologic cancer is “any cancer that starts in a woman’s reproductive organs” and includes cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal and vulvar cancers. Uterine, specifically endometrial, is the most common gynecologic cancer while vaginal is the least common. About 94,000 cases of gynecologic cancer were diagnosed each year between 2012 and 2016.
Each type of gynecologic cancer has different signs, symptoms, risk factors, and prevention strategies. Recognizing abnormal symptoms early may help your doctor catch it sooner. Ovarian cancer symptoms can include abnormal vaginal bleeding or discharge, pelvic pressure, bloating, difficulty eating, frequent urination, and abdominal/back pain.
There are no screening options for ovarian, uterine, vaginal, endometrial, and vulvar cancers. Encourage people to pay attention to their bodies and talk to a doctor about any abnormalities, such as unusually timed or heavy vaginal bleeding, bleeding after menopause, or other unexplained signs or symptoms that last two weeks or longer.
Some people with close family members who have ovarian or uterine cancer may have an increased risk for these. Talk to your doctor about genetic testing and counseling to find out more about individual risk or call our oncology nurse navigator Julie Neiggemann 805-346-3405
Every five minutes, someone will be diagnosed with a gynecologic cancer —either cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal or vulvar cancer — and over 33,000 will die of one of those cancers each year. About 94,000 women are annually diagnosed with gynecologic cancer. Cancer is more treatable the earlier it is caught. The drugs used for cancer care has change dramatically within the last 5 years. New drugs, vaccines and immune therapy are changing lives daily.
In fact the HPV vaccine is safe and effect against cervical cancer. Initially the vaccine was reserved for young girls, now anyone (female AND male) between the ages of 9 and 45 can access this cancer prevention vaccine. Experts believe strong HPV vaccination and screening could prevent up to 13 million cervical cancer cases over 50 years.
As with most cancers but especially a gynecologic cancer you are at an increased risk if you don’t exercise, have an unhealthy diet, use tobacco and or maintain an unhealthy weight. Learn your risk factors and do preventative screening, vaccinating and maintaining a healthy life style to reduce your risks. And remember a PAP smear is important, but not enough.
