Your Cancer Answers: What is a new way to face my fears during cancer treatment?

Question: What is a new way to face my fears during cancer treatment?
If you have ever been told you have cancer your first reaction might have been one of shock, fear or anxiety. Fear of the future, pain, taking care of your family, managing finances and juggling new appointments may bring a rollercoaster of unwanted emotions. Be assured that there are things you can do to ease your mind, find comfort and clarity.
According to the National Cancer Institute you can cope with emotions by expressing your feelings, looking for the positive, refraining from blaming yourself, choosing when to talk about your cancer, finding ways to help yourself relax, being as active as you can, looking for things your enjoy and focusing on what you can control.
Stress and anxiety can often cause us to react, rather than respond, leaving us with feelings of hopelessness and wishing for a quick fix. EFT is a rapid, yet gentle self-help approach, especially for moments like these. EFT stands for Emotional Freedom Techniques and is also known as “tapping”. Tapping is a form of energy psychology that only requires the use of your fingertips and your thoughts, allowing it to be easily accessible and ready to use at any moment.
Tapping provides benefits found in ancient Chinese acupuncture, combined with elements of cognitive therapy, but without the needles and unlike traditional therapy, you don’t have to talk for it to be effective. This technique is effective on a cellular level, allowing our primary stress hormone, cortisol, to drop which calms our fight or flight response. This brings our body into better balance all while helping to modify the way our brains process emotional information. While difficult feelings need to be felt our response to them can be more safely experienced and expressed.
EFT is an evidenced based practice and has been proven effective for over two decades. Recently featured on the Dr. Oz show, he said this “Energy medicine is the future of all medicine. We’re beginning now to understand things that we know in our hearts are true but we could never measure. As we get better at understanding how little we know about the body, we begin to realize that the next big frontier in medicine is energy medicine. Its understanding for the first time how energy influences how we feel.”
You too can find healing by using this practical technique to decrease your emotional distress. Lindsay Lewis, Life Coach and EFT Practitioner, will be sharing the gift of EFT with us at this free community event. Come get UNSTUCK with us!
In Santa Maria please join us on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. at the Mission Hope Cancer Center Conference Room, 1325 E. Church St., Santa Maria to participate in this informal discussion. Please call 805-219-HOPE (4673) to reserve space.
In Arroyo Grande please join us on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Mission Hope Cancer Center Conference Room at 850 Fair Oaks Ave., 3rd Floor, Arroyo Grande. Please call 805-474-5300 to make a reservation.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical center Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org