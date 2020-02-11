Your Cancer Answers: What is a new way to face my fears during cancer treatment?

Question: What is a new way to face my fears during cancer treatment?

If you have ever been told you have cancer your first reaction might have been one of shock, fear or anxiety. Fear of the future, pain, taking care of your family, managing finances and juggling new appointments may bring a rollercoaster of unwanted emotions. Be assured that there are things you can do to ease your mind, find comfort and clarity.

According to the National Cancer Institute you can cope with emotions by expressing your feelings, looking for the positive, refraining from blaming yourself, choosing when to talk about your cancer, finding ways to help yourself relax, being as active as you can, looking for things your enjoy and focusing on what you can control.

Stress and anxiety can often cause us to react, rather than respond, leaving us with feelings of hopelessness and wishing for a quick fix. EFT is a rapid, yet gentle self-help approach, especially for moments like these. EFT stands for Emotional Freedom Techniques and is also known as “tapping”. Tapping is a form of energy psychology that only requires the use of your fingertips and your thoughts, allowing it to be easily accessible and ready to use at any moment.

