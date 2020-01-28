Your Cancer Answers: What does a cancer registry do?

The information that is gathered by all these resources gives the information that physicians use to determine the most effective treatment for patients and also how long the patient can be expected to survive with their disease.

Marian Regional Medical Center established their cancer registry in 1994 when the hospital began the process of becoming certified by the American College of Surgeons. Currently our program maintains two prestigious accreditations. One as a Comprehensive Community Cancer Program and the second as a Nationally Accredited Program for Breast Centers.

Our registry reports to the State of California and also to the National Cancer Data Base which is a joint program of the Commission on Cancer (COC) and the American Cancer Society (ACS). At present the Marian Regional Medical Center’s registry has collected information on over 40,000 tumors.

The statistics gathered by the Cancer Registry are also used by hospital administration in planning our local cancer program, and where we can be most effective in providing support groups, lectures for the community, cancer screenings, and making new treatments available. Utilizing this data Marian Cancer Care Services strategically focuses on meeting our community needs each year.