Question: What are the advances in breast cancer surgery at Mission Hope Cancer Center?
It is our top priority to provide the latest in technology and treatment options for breast cancer patients. These new technologies offer our patients greater accuracy and improved outcomes.
SAVI SCOUT® Wire-Free Radar Localization System
In seeking a more compassionate and precise approach to breast cancer tumor localization, Mission Hope has adopted the SAVI SCOUT® wire-free radar localization system during breast conserving surgeries. Radar has been used for decades when precision is vital to success. It is an efficient and precise approach to localization and surgical guidance and helps surgeons remove cancerous tissue and non-cancerous breast abnormalities with greater confidence and accuracy.
SAVI SCOUT® wire-free radar localization was developed to overcome the challenges of wire localization and offer a more comfortable and convenient option for breast tumor localization. 97% of patients would recommend SAVI SCOUT® to other women.
Hidden Scar™ Breast Cancer Surgery
A breast cancer diagnosis can threaten not only a woman’s life, but her self-confidence. With new surgical techniques using specialized equipment, Mission Hope surgeons are now able to achieve optimal cosmetic results, and improved quality of life for breast cancer patients. By performing Hidden Scar™ Breast Cancer Surgery, surgeons effectively treat cancer while preserving the natural shape of the breast, leaving no visible reminder behind.
Hidden Scar™ surgeries include:
• Hidden Scar™ Mastectomy. A Nipple Sparing Mastectomy can be performed as a Hidden Scar™ procedure so that the single hidden incision is made in the inframammary fold (the natural crease underneath the breast), a place that is hard to see.
• Hidden Scar™ Lumpectomy. The Hidden Scar™ procedure can be used for a lumpectomy so that the scar is less visible. Locations include the inframammary fold (the natural crease underneath the breast), periareolar (along the edges of the areola), or the axilla (in the armpit, usually hidden in a natural fold).
Lymphedema Index
Early detection and prompt treatment are critical for a patient with cancer’s quality of life, and this is true of lymphedema as well. Without appropriate and timely treatment, lymphedema can lead to swelling, pain, recurrent infection, reduced mobility, and impaired function.
One area of breast cancer research that has made progress in recent years is the early detection and prevention of lymphedema using the Lymphedema Index (L-Dex) measurement. Dr. Rocco’s office provides L-Dex measurements through a device called a “SOZO”, which is the most advanced technology for assessment of lymphedema. The SOZO is so sensitive that it can detect fluid changes before they become symptomatic, as little as 2.4 tablespoons, and this early detection can greatly reduce the incidence of clinical lymphedema. The assessment is non-invasive and takes less than 30 seconds to complete. To find out if you could benefit from L-Dex monitoring, please call Julie Neiggemann, the Mission Hope breast nurse navigator at 805.346.3405.
Dr. Monica Rocco is board certified General Surgeon who has devoted her surgical practice to caring for patients with breast disease and providing diagnosis and care before, during and after surgery. Dr. Rocco also serves as a member of the Marian Regional Medical Center’s specialized surgical staff and oversees the Mission Hope Breast Care Center. She is also the Surgical Director of Marian Cancer Care. Dr. Rocco has been recognized for her work in breast preservation surgery and has expertise in genetics, and can counsel and perform gene testing for hereditary cancers including: breast, ovarian, colorectal and melanoma. She can be reached at 346.3456.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org