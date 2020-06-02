Your Cancer Answers: Shopping lists during COVID-19

Question: I am immune compromised from my cancer treatment. I cannot go grocery shopping due to COVID-19. What should be included on the grocery list I provide to the person shopping for me?
COVID-19 has presented us with many challenges, including figuring out how to maintain optimal nutrition. Dealing with cancer provides an added challenge. For cancer patients who are autoimmune compromised you may be advised to stay home and let others do the grocery shopping for you. If you have someone shopping for you, it is important to convey your specific needs so you can get the food and nutrition you require.
Creating a detailed grocery list is ideal to ensure nothing is missed. First, determine how many week(s) worth of food you will need to have on hand depending on how often the person shopping for you can deliver your groceries. Plan what meals and snacks you would like to have for the upcoming week(s). Check your pantry and fridge to see what foods you already have on hand to avoid adding unnecessary items to your list. Also keep in mind how much room you have in your fridge, freezer, and pantry as you need a place to put all your groceries! To ensure you will have what you need for balanced, healthy eating it can help to plan using the 5 food groups — fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy.
Starting with fruits and vegetables, which contain cancer-fighting phytonutrients, think about variety and color. For the first week of meals and snacks you can include fresh produce. For the weeks following, you’ll want to stock up on frozen or canned fruits and vegetables. Choose frozen produce with no added sugar and salt, canned fruit packed in juice or water, and low-sodium or no salt added canned vegetables.
Grains provide your body with energy. Aim to include mostly whole grains on your list, such as brown rice, oatmeal, quinoa, and whole wheat bread.
Protein and dairy foods help keep your strength up and immune system strong. Fresh meats or poultry can be included on your list as long as they are prepared by the expiration date. Individually frozen fish are convenient to have on hand, as well as canned tuna, beans (either canned or dried), nut butter, nuts, and seeds. Milk is a great protein source but may expire sooner than we’d like -- consider getting some shelf-stable milk or non-fat dry milk powder. Cheese and yogurt are also great sources of protein to include on your list. If you’re a cancer patient struggling to eat or maintain weight, consider putting nutrition supplement drinks such as Ensure on the list.
Keeping these tips in mind when making your grocery list can help ensure you get the nutrition needed throughout your cancer journey!
Mission Hope is here to support all cancer patients in our community. If you would like to set up a one-on-one or telephone appointment to discuss your nutritional needs please contact our Registered Dietician Colleen Seung at 805-346-3403.
