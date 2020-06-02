Your Cancer Answers: Shopping lists during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Question: I am immune compromised from my cancer treatment. I cannot go grocery shopping due to COVID-19. What should be included on the grocery list I provide to the person shopping for me?

COVID-19 has presented us with many challenges, including figuring out how to maintain optimal nutrition. Dealing with cancer provides an added challenge. For cancer patients who are autoimmune compromised you may be advised to stay home and let others do the grocery shopping for you. If you have someone shopping for you, it is important to convey your specific needs so you can get the food and nutrition you require.

Creating a detailed grocery list is ideal to ensure nothing is missed. First, determine how many week(s) worth of food you will need to have on hand depending on how often the person shopping for you can deliver your groceries. Plan what meals and snacks you would like to have for the upcoming week(s). Check your pantry and fridge to see what foods you already have on hand to avoid adding unnecessary items to your list. Also keep in mind how much room you have in your fridge, freezer, and pantry as you need a place to put all your groceries! To ensure you will have what you need for balanced, healthy eating it can help to plan using the 5 food groups — fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy.