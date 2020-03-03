Your Cancer Answers: Men, are you having unwelcome issues after prostate cancer diagnoses?

Question: Men, are you having unwelcome issues after a prostate cancer diagnoses?

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer men develop. Thankfully it is generally easily treated if caught early. In some cases treatment may include surgery or radiation therapy. If you have had a prostatectomy or radiation therapy as part of your prostate cancer treatment you may be experiencing urinary incontinence as an unwelcomed result.

You are not alone and there may be something you can do to reduce the severity and/or frequency of those unwelcomed mishaps. You may or may not be familiar with the term Kegel Exercises. Women are commonly prescribed these exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor after pregnancy. These exercises may help men dealing with incontinence issues.

Most cases of urinary incontinence will typically go away within a year. If you don’t want to wait a year for this problem to go away try implementing a routine that includes strengthening the muscles of our pelvic floor.