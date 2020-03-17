Your Cancer Answers: How does my oral care affect my health?

Some dentists and doctors recommend that you look at your mouth in a mirror every month to check for changes, like white patches, sores or lumps. This is especially important if you use or have used tobacco and/or you routinely drink alcohol. These substances are not only bad for your lungs and circulatory systems, but also your mouth and the attached gastrointestinal system.

Healthy oral care habits start with twice-daily brushing teeth and tongue, flossing once a day and changing your toothbrush every three months and visiting your dentist twice a year for teeth cleaning and oral cancer screening. Taking the time everyday to take good care of your mouth, teeth and gums is an investment in your overall health, not just for now, but for the future. When you see your dentist next time ask ask if they were one of the “4 out of 5 dentists” recommending your favorite brand of toothpaste. More importantly, while you have their attention, tell them about your new dedication to keeping your mouth, teeth and gums healthy for cancer prevention. If it’s been a while since you’ve seen your dentist, why not give them a call and set up an appointment.