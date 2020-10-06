Your Cancer Answers: How does COVID-19 affect my breast cancer care?

Question: How does COVID-19 affect my breast cancer care?
Since March, we all have been living through a very different time. Our daily routines including how we receive health care has been fundamentally changed. Early in the epidemic, risk factors for developing life threatening complications from the virus that causes COVID-19 were identified to include older age, having medical problems such as heart disease and diabetes and finally having cancer.
However, people with cancer are a diverse group of individuals with different risks to the complications of COVID-19 and as such cancer care during the pandemic needs to be personalized weighing the risk of the virus versus the risk of not having potentially life-saving cancer tests and treatments.
As we learn more about the virus, not all women with breast cancer are at increased risk and would benefit from ongoing treatment. Treatment with Tamoxifen and the Aromatase Inhibitors (Anastrozole, Letrozole and Exemestane) do not appear to increase the risk of COVID-19 complications for women with early stage breast cancer and should be continued.
In addition, treatments with Herceptin and Pertuzumab (antibody treatments) appear safe during the pandemic. Surgery for breast cancer and radiation treatments similarly should not be delayed if at all possible. Breast cancer screening with mammograms (as well as all other recommended cancer screenings) should not be delayed as earlier diagnosis generally leads to much improved outcomes.
For women requiring chemotherapy, there needs to be a thoughtful conversation between the risk and benefits of treatment with their Oncologist. One strategy the Oncologist might implement is the increased use of white blood cell stimulators (growth factors) to patients who may be at increased risk of complications.
At Mission Hope, we have taken several steps to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to include limiting visitors and isolating individuals with symptoms. We have also expanded our use of internet based “Telehealth visits” which allow for routine visits over the computer.
This reduces the number of individuals visiting our cancer centers and is appropriate for some but not all visits. It is anticipated that we will be dealing with COVID-19 for some time. We need to remain vigilant to take the necessary steps to reduce the risk of becoming sick from the virus. This includes staying home when possible, social distancing, washing our hands frequently and wearing masks when leaving home. In addition, it is very important that we all get our flu vaccines once they are available this Fall.
Join us on Zoom to experience a safe and empowering outlet to help manage the physical, emotional and practical challenges a breast cancer diagnosis can bring. The Breast Cancer Support Group is held the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month at 4:00 p.m. This group is led by Oncology Nurse Navigators Julie Neiggemann, RN, MSN and Carol Dichmann, RN, BSN. Please call Julie at 805-346-3405 to register.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!