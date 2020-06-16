Your Cancer Answers: How do we communicate to the children in our lives about being diagnosed with cancer?

Question: How do we communicate to the children in our lives about being diagnosed with cancer?
Cancer does not just affect the patient, it affects the whole family. For patients with children in their lives they may be concerned about the impact of their treatment decisions on their children (or grandchildren). Each child may respond differently to learning about your cancer diagnosis. We would like to give you some tips for talking with children about cancer.
Before you open up the topic of cancer with children, plan what you want to say and how you want to say it. This will help you remain calm which will help your little one stay calm with you. You may find it helpful to write down the points you wish you make and to practice what you want to say with another adult. Try to have this conversation with the children in your life as soon as possible after diagnosis to hinder them creating their own false ideas about what is happening.
Choose a time of day where everyone is well rested and try to avoid interruptions. You will need to decide who will be leading the conversation too. If you are unable to share the news, choose someone who has a close relationship with the children to help you. Choose a place that feels safe and comfortable for your children.
Give them time to respond but don’t be too surprised if the conversation is brief or they don’t have an immediate reaction. Keep it simple and straightforward so your children can understand. Depending on your child’s age and maturity level the information you provide may need to be different. Prepare yourself for difficult questions.
If you don’t know the answer reassure your child that you will find out and let them know you will always try to be honest. Some children will need more time to absorb the news.
Over time they may ask more questions or want to be move involved in your treatment plan. Continue to be open and honest throughout your cancer journey. Try to remain as positive as possible but also acknowledge that cancer can be difficult and scary at times. After sharing the initial diagnosis continue to educate your children on what to expect.
Cancer treatment can make you feel tired and sick at times and you might lose your hair. Prepare your children for these changes and reassure them that they will be well cared for throughout this journey. Continue to encourage your children to express their feelings. Children can use art, toys, poetry or other avenues to show their feelings.
Be open with your feelings as well to teach them what is normal and give them permission to express themselves. If you child won’t share much with you maybe they will confide in a friend or other family member. At times an outside counselor or therapist may be helpful if your child is not coping well.
There is help with talking to your children here at Mission Hope Cancer Center. We can connect you with books, other internet resources and counseling options, at no charge, for cancer patients and their families. We provide support groups, educational lectures and services to our Central Coast community which can help with your quality of life.
You can meet with a social worker or nurse navigator to discuss your concerns and find the support you need. Please contact Ashley Hahn, LCSW at 805 346-3402, Mission Hope-Santa Maria or Jenni Davis, Oncology Patient Advocate at 805-474-5303, Mission Hope-Arroyo Grande.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical center Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org
