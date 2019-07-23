Question: How do I take my cancer journey from despair to hope?
Today there are more than 15.5 million Americans alive with a history of cancer. People who have dealt with cancer firsthand often find it very rewarding to help others. As a cancer survivor they have collected a wealth of information, knowledge, and experiences, good and bad, which can now be shared to give fellow cancer survivors hope. The positive impact they make on others has benefits in their own survivorship journey as well. People often say their quality of life improves and life has greater meaning by providing support to their peers.
A wide variety of ways to give back exist. Communication is a good way to start; being open to sharing your experiences and listening to others concerns. The stories of perseverance and survival are inspiring to those who are newly on the journey. Everyone has a story. Hearing about the successes and struggles of others and sharing your own experiences often serves to enlighten and inspire. Support like this allows you to express your feelings, gain ideas from others and gain coping skills.
Mission Hope is pleased to welcome the Rev. Jay “Jimmy” Powell, as he shares his insights from his book, Showers of Diamonds, Harvests of Hope. Rev. Powell is a cancer survivor, former actor and ordained minister who uses his magnetic personality to help others. Jay’s cancer experience at Mission Hope Cancer Center Santa Maria includes radiation, chemotherapy, counseling, men’s cancer group and dietitian visits, just to name a few. You will hear how he overcame fear and stress through his strong faith and awakening. Through it all he is known for his inspirational words of grace and love for his neighbors, friends and fellow patients.
Jay was born in Los Angeles and, even as a young child, asked the question of “Who am I, really?” This led him to a life rich in experiential discovery including work as an actor in television, movies and theatre.
Join us this evening for an opportunity to share your thoughts about your journey. Even if you receive a lot of support from friends and family you greatly benefit from the shared stories of other survivors. This is an inspirational evening you don’t want to miss. Attendees will receive a signed copy of his book which has earned 5 star reviews on Amazon. “A beautiful uplifting book” and “Easy read for a purposeful life” are what people are saying.
Start your Journey from Despair to Hope on Tuesday, July 30, 5 p.m. at Mission Hope Cancer Center Santa Maria Conference Room, 1325 East Church Street, Santa Maria. Reservations are required, so please call 805-219-HOPE (4673) to reserve your seat as we expect this to be a popular night! Your story will help others and their stories can help you.