Your Cancer Answers: How do I prepare for my first oncology appointment?

Question: How do I prepare for my first oncology appointment?
If you are a new patient your first appointment may seem daunting but there are ways you can prepare so your first visit is a smooth and comfortable experience. You will most likely be visiting with an oncologist (surgical, medical, or radiation). Plan to arrive early to complete any necessary paperwork and bring your medical history. Be sure to bring you identification card, insurance card(s) and be prepared to pay your co-pay if needed. Bring your medications (preferably the bottles with labels), a list of any allergies and your pharmacy information. Plan for your appointment to last about an hour.
It is important to bring a family member or friend with you to listen, take notes and remember what was said once you are at home. Many oncology offices are limiting visitors, other than the patient, due to the COVID-19 crisis. Be sure to ask ahead of time if you will be permitted to bring someone with you. If you are unable to bring that person into the appointment consider calling with a cell phone on speaker mode so they can still hear the information directly from the doctor and medical team.
Consider making a list of any questions you have. Take notes yourself. There will most likely be a lot of information during this first visit. Knowledge is power when it comes to your cancer care. Be sure to be clear about your plan before you leave the first visit. You want to know what your next steps are such as more testing, follow up appointments, when to pick up medications and who to call if needs arise before your next scheduled appointment.
You are welcome to access the oncology support team at your first visit. You may have insurance questions, financial needs or psychosocial issues and can ask to speak to the oncology social worker. You can ask to meet a nurse navigator who will be available to you throughout your cancer journey to help with medical questions and education. If nutrition is an urgent issue you can speak to the registered dietician or set up an appointment.
It is important to keep a personal medical record to compile all your medical information including diagnostic information with pathology reports, treatments, tests and appointments. Keeping records is very important especially if you are seeing multiple physicians. Being organized will help with unwanted stress. The nurse navigator or social worker may have tools to help you with this task.
