Your Cancer Answers: How do I deal with loss and grief during the holidays?

Question: How do I deal with loss and grief during the holidays?
Special days play a role in keeping alive the memories of loved ones who have died, but they can also be bittersweet experiences if you are still in mourning.
An empty chair at the Thanksgiving table, a present that won’t be opened, the expectation of a holiday visit from a loved one who won’t be coming. Facing the holidays after the loss of a loved one is difficult, especially the first few years.
Nothing can ease the sorrow that comes with knowing the holidays will never be the same, but there are some things you and your family can do to help you cope, enjoy your time together and honor a deceased loved one during the holidays.
Special days, like anniversaries, holidays and birthdays can provide opportunities to remember the good times that were once shared with loved ones. They give you a chance to think about, talk about or take actions that honor someone who continues to be special and important. They can also create occasions to invite others to join your process of remembering. There is no “right way” to honor a holiday or other special day. Each person, each memory is special. Consider your options and choose the activities that are most meaningful to you and to the memories you want to honor on behalf of your loved one.
Start by asking questions: What outcomes would I like? What do I hope to experience or express? What memories or values of my loved one will I honor? Will I do this privately? Tell others later? Invite others to an event? Will it be planned or spontaneous? Will it involve informal sharing, reading, symbolic action or something else?
Consider a range of ideas and choose personally: Light a memorial candle at the table or for several hours on a special day; plan a remembering celebration with family or friends and exchange stories about your loved one. Serve his or her favorite foods. Share a toast; duplicate and frame favorite photos of your loved one for family gifts; make a list of all the ways your loved one enriched your life and continues to influence you; plant a tree, dedicate a memorial brick or a park bench in your loved one’s name; create something like a quilt or teddy bear from your loved one’s favorite clothes; arrange for remembrance of your loved one at a Mass or other religious service; make donations in your loved one’s name.
Choose what feels right. Even though that person is no longer here, remember that he or she continues to make a difference in your and other’s lives.
Please join us for a virtual meeting via Zoom, on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. for a free informal discussion which will focus on helpful strategies to cope with sadness and other common feelings related to loss – especially during the holidays. Our hope is that you will benefit from this time of sharing. Please register with Ashley Hahn at Mission Hope Cancer Center for this virtual meeting by calling 805-346-3402. We are here to help.
