Your Cancer Answers: How can your hairdresser be your cancer hero?

Question: How can your hairdresser be your cancer hero?

Imagine the peace of mind in knowing that your hairdresser’s got your back, or rather, your back of head. Imagine how good it would feel if you were a barber and you encouraged your client to ask his doctor about a strange looking mole on his arm that turned out to be a melanoma caught just in time. If you are a cosmetology or barber professional, this message is for you, you can be someone’s cancer hero!

Every hour, two people in the U.S. die from skin cancer. If not identified at an early stage, melanoma has a high rate of morbidity and mortality. Today the mainstay of surgical intervention and the newest immunotherapeutic innovations in oncology are improving the fight. Nonetheless, the easiest way to live a life free of malignant melanoma, is to never have it. The next best scenario is to catch it at its earliest stage. Thus, hair professionals have an excellent opportunity to detect suspicious skin lesions first, on the scalp, neck and face through routine customer visits. If you know what to look for you can be the first defense in saving someone’s life.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}