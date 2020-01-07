Your Cancer Answers: How can your hairdresser be your cancer hero?

Question: How can your hairdresser be your cancer hero?
Imagine the peace of mind in knowing that your hairdresser’s got your back, or rather, your back of head. Imagine how good it would feel if you were a barber and you encouraged your client to ask his doctor about a strange looking mole on his arm that turned out to be a melanoma caught just in time. If you are a cosmetology or barber professional, this message is for you, you can be someone’s cancer hero!
Every hour, two people in the U.S. die from skin cancer. If not identified at an early stage, melanoma has a high rate of morbidity and mortality. Today the mainstay of surgical intervention and the newest immunotherapeutic innovations in oncology are improving the fight. Nonetheless, the easiest way to live a life free of malignant melanoma, is to never have it. The next best scenario is to catch it at its earliest stage. Thus, hair professionals have an excellent opportunity to detect suspicious skin lesions first, on the scalp, neck and face through routine customer visits. If you know what to look for you can be the first defense in saving someone’s life.
We can all practice skin cancer mindfulness. It begins with knowing your risk factors and how to avoid them. The most important example of avoiding a risk factor is protection from ultraviolet (UV) light. The majority of skin cancers do occur in chronically sun exposed skin. Typically 80% or so of all skin cancers occur on the head and neck, and another 10% occur on the hands and forearms. However, the problem with sun prevention is, we live in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, and we love being outside!
For this reason and others, San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County are hot spots for melanoma, even compared to the rest of California. According to the California Cancer Registry, the average rate of invasive melanoma in San Luis Obispo County is almost twice as high as the rest of the state, and in Santa Barbara County one and a half times as high. Risk factors for melanoma include second degree sunburns and an outdoor summer job as a teenager. So if you love the outdoors, remember to cover up and use a broad-spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.
If you are a cosmetology or hair professional, please join us for a night of Skin Cancer Mindfulness on Thursday, Jan. 16 5-6:30 p.m. at the Mission Hope Cancer Center, Conference Room in Santa Maria. Dr. Johanna Moore, Dignity Health’s premier dermatopathologist, will offer insights on how to recognize suspicious spots and talk to your clients about a dermatologist referral when needed. With the right awareness and guidance each and every one of us have the power to make a difference and stop cancer before it starts! Space is limited so please call to reserve your spot today (805) 219-HOPE (4673). A light meal will be served.
