Your Cancer Answers: How can I use nutrition to deal with holiday stress?

Question: How can I use nutrition for dealing with holiday stress?
The holidays may be a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be stress. While many often spend the holidays with family and friends, many will be isolated this year. To deal with stress that isolation may cause, make technology your friend. Connect with family, friends, and loved ones on an outlet such as Zoom or FaceTime. Eat dinner together through a video call. Share new hobbies you’ve been working on as well. Perhaps brush up on your cooking skills and reveal your new favorite recipe!
Another important way of managing stress around the holidays is to establish a meal and snack schedule. Sometimes routines may go out the window, especially during this busy season, so having structure around your eating habits can help bring peace of mind. Make a schedule that will help you stay energized and satisfied throughout the day, whether it is 3 meals a day or 6 balanced snacks a day. Keep a running grocery list to ensure you have all the staples on hand.
If you find yourself chronically stressed, this can affect your nutrition by leading to increased appetite. Emotions can also influence eating habits, whether it is sadness, anxiety, boredom, or something else. If you are eating for reasons other than hunger, focus on being mindful about your meal and snack choices. When you have an urge to eat something, breathe through the craving first before indulging to determine if you will be happy about the end result. For example, if you suddenly desire to eat a cookie, take a moment to breathe. Eat the cookie if you find yourself hungry and will be happy with the decision. Do not eat the cookie if you are not hungry and will regret eating it afterwards. Practice self-compassion in regards to your eating habits through the holidays and beyond.
The role of a Registered Dietitian is to help you navigate the issues related to managing side effects and provide healthful tips on preparing meals and eating well. Please feel free to call Mission Hope’s Registered Dietitian Colleen Seung at 805-346-3403 for any concerns or to set up an appointment. Also, join Colleen and John Malinowski, Cancer Exercise Trainer, on ZOOM on December 8th at 2PM for the Health Eating and Activity for Living (HEAL) Class where the topic will be “Reflecting on Nutrition and Exercise Habits”. Please call Colleen at 805-346-3403 to make a reservation.
