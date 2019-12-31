Your Cancer Answers: How can I prevent HPV?

Human Papilloma Virus, or HPV, is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Today, 79 million Americans, most in their late teens and early 20s, are infected with HPV. There are many different types of the HPV. In some cases HPV goes away on its own and does not cause any health problems.
However, in cases where it does not go away, HPV it can cause health problems from genital warts to cancer. There are low-risk HPVs, which can have no symptoms but cause warts on the area involved in sexual contact, and high-risk HPVs, which can lead to cancer. Anyone who is sexually active can get HPV, even if your sexual partners have no symptoms or you have had sex with only one person. Though, it is not all doom and gloom, the good news is HPV is preventable!
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 34,800 men and women will be diagnosed with an HPV-related cancer each year. Cervical cancer is the most well-known cancer caused by HPV, but many people may not know that HPV can cause other types of cancer, including cancer of the vulva, vagina, penis, and anus.
It can also cause cancer in the back of the throat, base of the tongue or tonsils, called oropharyngeal cancer. HPV is suspected to be responsible for over 90% of cervical and anal cancer cases, 70% of vaginal and vulvar cancer, and over 60% of penile cancers. Recent data has also discovered that though originally attributed to tobacco use, approximately 70% of oropharyngeal cancers may be linked to HPV or a combination of tobacco, alcohol, and HPV.
So, how can you prevent HPV?
One of the most important questions to ask when talking about cancer is, what are the prevention steps I can take to lower my chances of getting HPV? Pre the CDC, you can do several things to lower your chances of getting HPV:
You have free articles remaining.
1) You can get vaccinated. The HPV vaccine is safe, effective and can protect against diseases caused by HPV when given at the recommended age groups. The vaccine was originally only recommended for boys and girls ages 11 through 26, but recently the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its recommendation to include men and women ages 27-45. There are no formal screening programs for non-cervical cancers associated with HPV, so vaccination can provide a real public health benefit.
2) Schedule your cervical screening now. Regular Pap testing and HPV testing are recommended for the prevention and early detection of cervical cancer. Research confirms that routine screening for women aged 21 to 65 years old can prevent cervical cancer.
3) Limit the number of sexual partners and use condoms when engaging in sexual activity.
4) Be sure to talk to your doctor about ways you and your loved ones can decrease your risk of a cancer diagnosis.
If you have questions, or would like more information on HPV or screenings, please contact Oncology Nurse Navigator, Julie Neiggemann at (805) 346-3405.
If you are a woman and would like to learn more about cervical cancer prevention, please join us Wednesday, Jan. 15, 5-7 p.m. at our Mission Hope Cancer Center, 850 Fair Oaks Ave., 3rd Floor, Arroyo Grande, for the Art and Cancer Awareness Event for Women. In honor of Cervical Health Awareness month, Dr. Christopher Lutman will discuss HPV and cervical and ovarian cancer, and Cristina Martins Sinco, Teal Journey Ovarian Cancer Advocate and Educator, will also present on ovarian cancer awareness and early detection. Perfect for a ladies’ night out with art and crafting, learning, laughter, and raffle prizes! Space is limited so please call (805) 474-5300 to register for this event.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org