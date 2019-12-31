Your Cancer Answers: How can I prevent HPV?

Human Papilloma Virus, or HPV, is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Today, 79 million Americans, most in their late teens and early 20s, are infected with HPV. There are many different types of the HPV. In some cases HPV goes away on its own and does not cause any health problems.

However, in cases where it does not go away, HPV it can cause health problems from genital warts to cancer. There are low-risk HPVs, which can have no symptoms but cause warts on the area involved in sexual contact, and high-risk HPVs, which can lead to cancer. Anyone who is sexually active can get HPV, even if your sexual partners have no symptoms or you have had sex with only one person. Though, it is not all doom and gloom, the good news is HPV is preventable!

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 34,800 men and women will be diagnosed with an HPV-related cancer each year. Cervical cancer is the most well-known cancer caused by HPV, but many people may not know that HPV can cause other types of cancer, including cancer of the vulva, vagina, penis, and anus.