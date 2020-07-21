Your Cancer Answers: How can I manage treatment side effects and feeling isolated?

Question: As a cancer patient how can I manage treatment side effects and feeling isolated?
The Mission Hope Cancer Center has developed the Cancer Rehabilitation Program for patients undergoing treatment and for those who have completed treatment. The Cancer Rehabilitation Program at Mission Hope is a 12-week program which includes various modalities designed to help you develop your fitness goals and provide you with the knowledge, guidance, and motivation to reach them.
Exercise has been proven safe for the majority of cancer patients, even while undergoing treatment. Recent studies have demonstrated that even low-intensity exercise, like walking, yoga, aquatic exercise and stretching can reduce the severity of treatment-related symptoms after only 12 days!
A simple program including low impact aerobic exercises and gentle resistance band training can reduce chronic inflammation- a common condition among those receiving cancer treatments. A structured exercise program including progressive resistance training is also shown to improve cognition in those with mild impairment, which can include “chemo brain”. Some other benefits of a structured exercise program include; reduction in anxiety levels, fewer depressive symptoms, less fatigue, increased strength, and increased quality of life.
The Frequency, Intensity and Time recommendations for cancer survivors is very similar to the general population for exercise. The recommendations are at least 3 days per week of aerobic exercise for 30-60 minutes at a moderate intensity. This basically means you should be able to answer a question without slowing down or stopping. On the days you don’t do aerobic exercise consider implementing 2 days of resistance training. Resistance types of exercise, whether done with weights, resistance bands or body weight should consist of 2-3 sets of 12-15 repetitions for our large muscle groups.
Many cancer patients have a feeling of isolation at some point during their cancer journey. Given the circumstances of recent times, isolation may be felt more often or with increased severity. One of the major benefits of the Cancer Rehabilitation Program is connection.
You will be connected to many support services offered through Mission Hope. Some of the services offered are: Nurse Navigator, Financial Services, Cancer Dietitian, Psychologist/Therapist, and iThrive Program. When attending the small group exercise setting you will experience a welcoming atmosphere in a safe and clean facility. We want to assure you that patient health and safety is our top priority. The policies in place follow all hospital protocol for a safe and supportive environment. The classes are offered at a reduced class size to meet social distancing guidelines.
We are happy to be back and working with patients again, but understand if you do not feel comfortable at this time and we will remain available to support your needs. Please call John Malinowski ACT, CET at 805-346-3413 to schedule your fitness assessment and reserve your space in an upcoming class.
