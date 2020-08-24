Your Cancer Answers: How can I maintain a feeling of balance, hopefulness?

As a cancer patient and survivor life can feel a bit out of control at times, but there are some things you can do to keep your life in balance. Two areas in your life you can take control of are nutrition and exercise, both have a direct impact on your overall health.
One key way to keep our body in balance is to eat a well-balanced diet. If we are nutritionally deficient in macronutrients (like carbohydrates, fats or protein) or micronutrients (like vitamins and minerals) our body won’t function efficiently. Our body wants to remain in a state of homeostasis. This basically means it wants to stay well-balanced internally. You can help this process by maintaining a well-balanced nutritional plan. Try the following tips to get you on the right track:
• Stay hydrated: drink 6-8 glasses of water or other low-calorie and non-caffeinated beverages
• Eat at least 5 servings of non-starchy vegetables and fruits daily. Incorporate variety!
• Read nutrition labels for portion sizes, sodium content, macronutrient and micronutrient contents
• Try to incorporate carbohydrates, healthy fats, and protein into each meal
• Add variety into your routine: include whole grains like quinoa or buckwheat, try meatless protein sources like tofu, tempeh, lentils or beans
• Limit your consumption of fast foods and other processed foods and alcoholic beverages
• Try to get 20-25 grams of fiber each day i.e., whole grains, beans, vegetables, fruits, seeds, whole grain cereals
According to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary the definition of hopefulness is being filled with hope or to be inclined to hope. A regular exercise routine can infuse hope into your life. When we exercise our body releases endorphins into our blood which can help decrease pain levels and help improve our mood.
An important aspect of a good exercise plan is establishing goals. When making goals use the acronym SMART: S-specific M-measureable A-achievable R-realistic T-timely. Instead of saying I am going to start exercising, tell yourself I am going to start walking 15 minutes on my lunch breaks every Monday Wednesday and Friday for the next 6 weeks.
This will increase the focus on your goal and be able to track it on a calendar. Every time you accomplish your goal for the day recognize that you have done and feel proud. By the end of the 6 weeks you will have spoken encouraging words of affirmation enough to strengthen your self-confidence and thereby giving you a foundation of hope that can withstand the stormiest day.
SUPPORT FOR YOU — FREE OF CHARGE -- Cancer affects more than your body. It is important for us at Mission Hope to deliver personalized, whole-person care. Your emotions, relationships, finances and life in general will go through changes. Be sure to use our support staff to guide you by calling 805-219-HOPE (4673) for information or questions.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org
