Your Cancer Answers: How can I become more resilient during my cancer journey?

Question: How can I become more resilient during my cancer journey?

Cancer is a challenge, a challenge that puts unwanted pressure on our physical body, our mind and our spirit. The cancer journey is not the same for everyone but there are some common and normal emotions people experience such as sadness, anger, fear, anxiety, worry, denial and many more. Cancer can challenge our relationships, our ability to work and our family life. Things that once seemed easy may become cumbersome and our ability to cope with stress may change.

The emotional stress of a cancer diagnosis and treatment can be overwhelming but you don’t have to do it alone. There are ways to build resiliency during this challenging time. Human connection is very important. You can find help from your family, friends, other survivors, spiritual care team, cancer care team, a counselor, therapist or other mental health professional who can give you support and comfort during challenging times. Stay connected to your support community to avoid becoming isolated. Being open to learning new coping skills can build emotional resiliency as your travel your cancer journey. Finding a way to accept that things can and will change can help you find hope. Look for new opportunities to help yourself grow as a survivor.