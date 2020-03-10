Your Cancer Answers: How can I become more resilient during my cancer journey?

Question: How can I become more resilient during my cancer journey?
Cancer is a challenge, a challenge that puts unwanted pressure on our physical body, our mind and our spirit. The cancer journey is not the same for everyone but there are some common and normal emotions people experience such as sadness, anger, fear, anxiety, worry, denial and many more. Cancer can challenge our relationships, our ability to work and our family life. Things that once seemed easy may become cumbersome and our ability to cope with stress may change.
The emotional stress of a cancer diagnosis and treatment can be overwhelming but you don’t have to do it alone. There are ways to build resiliency during this challenging time. Human connection is very important. You can find help from your family, friends, other survivors, spiritual care team, cancer care team, a counselor, therapist or other mental health professional who can give you support and comfort during challenging times. Stay connected to your support community to avoid becoming isolated. Being open to learning new coping skills can build emotional resiliency as your travel your cancer journey. Finding a way to accept that things can and will change can help you find hope. Look for new opportunities to help yourself grow as a survivor.
We are hosting an informative and compassionate discussion about cancer’s potential impact to our mood, emotions and coping skills. We will hear from Nell Bennett, a licensed clinical social worker, who works in private practice in San Luis Obispo providing psychotherapy to persons impacted by chronic illness, unexpected health challenges and adjusting to disability. Nell will introduce specific coping skills designed to help patients and family members respond to and better manage emotions that can be unfamiliar or overwhelming. She will share non-pharmaceutical interventions to help with mood resiliency and help you understand more about depression and anxiety issues. Nell will also share about local resources for patients, their families and loved ones.
Join us in the Mission Hope Conference Room, 1325 East Church Street, Santa Maria on Thursday, March 19th at 5:30 p.m. or in the Mission Hope Cancer Center, Arroyo Grande, 3rd floor Conference Room, on Wednesday, March 18th at 5:30 p.m. Your questions and participation are welcome. Please call Mission Hope, Santa Maria at 805.219.HOPE (4673) or Mission Hope, Arroyo Grande at 805.474.5300 for a reservation. You will not want to miss this presentation.
This presentation will also be provided in Spanish by Iliana Legorreta Gelles, LMFT in the Mission Hope Conference Room Santa Maria on March 25th at 5:30p.m. and in the Mission Hope, Arroyo Grande, 3rd floor Conference Room on March 17th at 5:30 p.m. Questions in Spanish please call Hector Rodriguez at 805.346.3406.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical center Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org