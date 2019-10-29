Aromatherapy is the use of essential oils from plants (flowers, herbs or trees) as therapy to improve physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. Essential Oils have been used since ancient times because of their powerful, natural constituents.
Our bodies are doing their best to fight off the toxic overload from the modern world, but we cannot effectively detox our bodies unless we detox our homes. Essential oils and pure, plant-based home products are the answer to reducing this chemical load and restoring our bodies.
National Cancer Institute sponsored clinical trials demonstrate aromatherapy is a supportive agent in cancer patients. Researchers have documented improved sleep, reduced pain, depression, stress, anxiety and in physical and psychological symptoms as well. Further benefits include improved quality of life by increased mobility, reduction in blood pressure, pulse and respiration.
Essential oils can lift the mood, calm the senses and elicit powerful emotional responses. They go well beyond their fragrant appeal and can bring you to a place that is peaceful, balanced, energized and tranquil. In addition to their beautiful fragrance, essential oils have been used throughout history in many cultures for their therapeutic benefits.
Modern scientific study and trends toward more holistic approaches to wellness are driving new discovery of essential oil health applications. Aromatherapy may work by sending chemical messages to the part of the brain that affects moods and emotions. They are most often used by inhaling them or by applying them in diluted form to the skin. Safety testing on essential oils has found very few negative side effects. Aromatherapy products do not need approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because no specific medical claims are made.
Certain essential oils have antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal effects, when diffused in the air. They can be very energizing while others can be calming and soothing. They can be used as cleansing and purifying additives to laundry and surface cleaners throughout the home. Many patients find complementary treatments, such as aromatherapy, help them manage the symptoms caused by cancer and its treatments.
To learn more, please join us on Monday, Nov. 4 at Mission Hope Arroyo Grande, 850 Fair Oaks Ave., Third Floor, Arroyo Grande, and Nov. 5 at Mission Hope Santa Maria, 1325 E. Church St., Conference Room, and Santa Maria both at 5 p.m. Summer Schmitz will share how she uses essential oil-infused products in her home and she will explain the powerful effects essential oils and chemical-free products have on our bodies and how they can use them to bring homeostasis.
Call to make reservations. Santa Maria at 805-346-3410 ; Arroyo Grande at 805-474-5300. A light dinner will be served.