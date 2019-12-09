The word complementary means combining in such a way as to enhance or emphasize the qualities of one another. Using complementary therapies in addition to standard cancer treatment has been shown to have multiple quality of life benefits for patients.
This approach is called integrative medicine when it has been discussed with and approved by your healthcare team. Integrating the best of evidence-based complementary cancer treatments with the treatments you receive from your oncologist may help relieve many of the symptoms associated with cancer and its treatment. Discuss all of your options with your doctor and together you can determine which strategies might work for you.
Researchers have found that complementary therapies can reduce pain and improve overall well-being. The following therapies have shown positive results improving quality of life in cancer patients:
Acupuncture – Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese medicine practice and has long been treasured as a way to help return an individual to a symptom free, positive state of health. It involves inserting hair-thin needles gently into the skin at specific points called acupoints in order to correct physical, mental, spiritual and emotional imbalances. It is safe when performed by a licensed practitioner using sterile needles.
Aromatherapy – Aromatherapy is the use of essential oils from plants (flowers, herbs or trees) as therapy to improve physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. Essential oils have been used since ancient times because of their powerful, natural constituents. The oils can be used to bring homeostasis to our bodies.
Physical activity – Exercise can help cancer patients to build strength and endurance, relax and cope with stress, while also relieve pain, fatigue, anxiety and depression. Additionally, regular exercise can release chemicals in the brain which can help reduce chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and can relieve hot flashes and dry mouth.
Chair Massage – This is a complementary therapy which can help to reduce stress and bolster the immune system, improve circulation and restore energy. Massage can also decrease tension and improve sleep.
Energy Balancing – This therapy encourages a free and balanced flow of energy, enhancing the body’s natural ability to heal itself. There is growing evidence of its effectiveness in symptom management and its ability to decrease anxiety due to a deep relaxation that is experienced. Energy Balancing offers support for mind, body and spirit. The trained facilitator works silently over various energetic points around the body using a light touch while the client remains awake, fully clothed, and comfortably relaxed while listening to quiet music.
Tai Chi – Tai Chi is a form of exercise that incorporates gentle movements and deep breathing. It is led by an instructor and can help to relieve stress. These safe, slow movements don’t require great physical strength and can be adapted to each individual’s own abilities.
Yoga – Yoga combines stretching exercises with deep breathing. The use of combining poses, breath and the mind, changes a person’s energy and brings them to a better state of balance. This therapy has been shown to improve sleep and reduce fatigue.
Acupressure – This is another ancient hands-on healing art that uses the same principles as acupuncture by applying precise pressure to massage and stimulate various points along the meridians of the body in order to balance life energy. This practice can be taught for self-care and promote overall healing.
