Your Cancer Answers: How can cancer patients get support during social distancing?

Fear is a natural human emotion. We all need to focus on actions we can take to reduce our risk of contracting the virus, such as social distancing. However, fear doesn’t have to blind us from taking actions that protect ourselves and our communities and connect us with our deeply held values. Stress usually shows up in four aspects of our lives: our emotions, out bodies, our behaviors and our thoughts. Some of the most common emotions right now with everything going on are fear, worry and sadness as well as feelings of confusion, frustration or anger. Some people may be experiencing loneliness due to social distancing. We can be observant of our emotions, accept them with grace and choose how we will use them to our advantage. For example, fear of COVID-19 can motivate us to stay home to reduce our risk of contracting the virus. Loneliness can motivate us to call a friend or explore video chatting with family who live at a distance. Stress can present in muscle tension, headaches or more fatigues than usual. Behavioral signs could be sleep disturbance, irritability, or appetite changes.