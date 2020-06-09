Your Cancer Answers: How can cancer patients be proactive about wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Question: How can cancer patients be proactive about wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic?

This is a unique time in our lives. As a result, it is important for us to seek information to support our minds, our bodies and our spirit during this challenging time. If you need to talk to someone, spiritual care and Mission Hope Cancer Center staff is available to help and to connect to appropriate resources. There are various ways you can take steps to wellness. We would like to share these with you with the hope that some of them will appeal to you and your family.

Journaling, writing down your experiences and thoughts during the Covid-19 pandemic, can be a helpful way to cope with feelings of anxiety. It can also give you and your family a way to reflect back on your current feelings and experiences in the future. Try creating a journal and let your kids also create one, so everyone can participate. The pages can also be colored. Coloring is restful and provides an outlet for creativity for all ages.