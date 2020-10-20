Your Cancer Answers: How can breast cancer cause weight gain?

Question: How can breast cancer cause weight gain?
While it may be frustrating, your body undergoes many changes during and after breast cancer treatment which may result in weight gain. This is often due to a number of factors, including changes in hormone levels, side effects of treatment and medication, stress surrounding treatment, and adjustments to a new lifestyle.
However, there are some healthy habits that can help prevent or slow weight gain. Focus on foods low in calories but high in nutrients, especially fruit, vegetables, beans, and whole grains. When preparing a meal, make half your plate non-starchy vegetables. Limit intake from foods and beverages with added sugars. Creating a structured meal schedule can help reduce the possibility of overeating by ensuring you don’t go too long without food. To prevent hunger pangs shortly after eating, include fiber, protein, and fat with each meal or snack that you have. Plan on what you’re going to eat for your meals and snacks ahead of time so you will be less tempted to reach for highly processed foods or takeout meals. If weight gain is related to fluid retention, it is beneficial to decrease intake of foods with added salt. There are many benefits from incorporating aerobic exercise and strength training into your life as well. And regardless of weight, what matters most is that you care for yourself, stay active, and fill your body with nutritious foods.
There are many ways that a registered dietitian can help. They provide evidence-based nutrition recommendations during cancer treatment and recovery in areas such as: Managing disease and treatment related side effects, weight management, vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements; Nutritional support — feeding tubes and IV nutrition, survivorship recommendations to help reduce risk of cancer reoccurrence, various nutrition-related questions or concerns (juicing, sugar and cancer, soy, artificial sweeteners, etc.). Registered dieticians can also assist in managing disease and treatment related side effects such as: loss of appetite and/or taste changes, nauseous, irregular bowel movements, difficulties chewing and swallowing, stomatitis/mucositis, impaired nutrient, absorption/weight loss, cachexia, malnutrition.
Remember, you are not alone! The role of a Registered Dietitian is to help you navigate the issues related to managing side effects and provide healthful tips on preparing meals and eating well. Please feel free to call Colleen Seung, RDN, at 805-346-3403.
