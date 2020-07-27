Your Cancer Answers: As a cancer survivor, how should I eat and exercise?

Question: As a cancer survivor, how should I eat and exercise?
Just as eating and exercise is important during cancer treatment, it is also key as a cancer survivor. When it comes to your diet, focus on one that is plant-based which includes a variety of whole grains, vegetables, and fruits.
At meal times, plan to make a third or less of your plate animal protein. It is recommended to consume less than 12-18 oz of red meat (beef, pork, or lamb) per week. Limit or avoid processed meat such as bacon and sausage as much as possible.
With consumption of less animal protein, you can focus on more plant-based proteins such as beans, tofu, tempeh, nuts, and seeds. Plant-based foods are often high in nutrients but lower in calories which can help you reach a healthy weight, which in turn can help reduce risk of cancer recurrence.
Try to minimize consumption of foods that are high in saturated fats, sodium, and added sugars. Check food nutrition fact labels to make healthier choices. Cook meals at home more often to avoid unwanted ingredients often found in meals at fast food joints and restaurants.
When it comes to drink choices, water is your friend. Specialty coffee drinks, sodas, and other beverages with added sugar often provide little nutrition but lots of unwanted calories. Also, it is best to avoid alcohol, but if you do drink it is recommended to consume no more than 2 servings per day for men and 1 serving per day for women.
In terms of physical activity, it is recommended to do aerobic exercise, such as walking, cycling, or dancing, at least 30-60 minutes per day 5 days per week (or for seniors age 65 or older at least 4 days per week). It is also recommended to partake in strength training 3 days per week (or 2 days per week for seniors) — you can lift weights, do body weight work, or use resistance bands.
Overall, it is best to avoid a sedentary lifestyle which can increase your cancer risk. It is important to take the time to move around throughout the day.
Mission Hope is here to support all cancer patients in our community. To put these recommendations into practice, consider setting up a one-on-one or telephone appointment to discuss your nutritional needs with our Registered Dietitian Colleen Seung at 805-346-3403.
For your exercise needs, please contact our Cancer Exercise Trainer John Malinowski ATC, CET at 805-346-3413.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org
