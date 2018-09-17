QUESTION: What are the symptoms of ovarian cancer?
All women are at risk for ovarian cancer and 1 in 70 women will develop this disease over their lifetime. Some women may have personal or familial factors that can further increase this risk. If found early, ovarian cancer has a 90-percent, five-year survival rate.
However, only about 20 percent of ovarian cancer cases are found at an early stage. It is important that women become aware of their own personal risk factor, the signs and symptoms related to ovarian cancer, and the necessary steps to take for prevention and early diagnosis.
Ovarian cancer can cause many symptoms, and women are most likely to experience them if the disease has spread. According to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer, the most common symptoms of ovarian cancer are abdominal bloating, pelvic pain, abdominal pain, urinary urgency, feeling full quickly, weight loss and constipation. Because these symptoms are not unique to ovarian cancer and can be present in many benign medical diseases or cancers of other organs, it is important that women pay attention to the frequency and severity of these symptoms. In ovarian cancer, these symptoms tend to persist and are a change from normal. It is recommended by the Foundation for Women’s Cancer that any woman whose symptoms occur daily for two to three weeks seek care from their doctor, preferably a gynecologist.
Knowing the symptoms of ovarian cancer is important because the symptoms are so vague and may not present until the disease is at a later stage. While there are no screening methods proven to be effective, there are some things women can do to prevent ovarian cancer or help detect ovarian cancer in an earlier stage.
In addition to knowing the signs and symptoms, a yearly pelvic exam is recommended. A pelvic exam is not the same as a Pap test. Therefore, women should be visiting their gynecologist yearly and not just every three to five years.
Knowing your personal risk of ovarian cancer is another way to prevent and detect early disease. A woman with an average risk of ovarian cancer has no family or personal history of breast, colon or ovarian cancer, has not had trouble getting pregnant and has never been on hormone replacement therapy.
A woman’s risk can be increased if she has a family history of breast, colon or ovarian cancer, has used hormone replacement therapy, has a history of endometriosis, a relative who has had breast or colon cancer before the age of 50 or of Eastern European (Ashkenazi) Jewish heritage.
Genetic mutations put a woman at the highest risk for ovarian cancer. The BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutations are associated with breast and ovarian cancer. If a woman or her family member has genetic testing showing that any of them have a genetic mutation, this significantly increases their risk for ovarian cancer, as well as other types of cancer, and requires additional cancer screening and prevention methods.
For information on ovarian cancer risk, contact Kim Neace, oncology nurse navigator at Mission Hope Cancer Center at 805-346-3469.
Join us Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Mission Hope Conference Room for a special evening of information as Neace and ovarian cancer advocate/educator Cristina Martins Sinco discuss ovarian cancer awareness and genetic risk, followed by a craft project led by Laura Badenell. Reservations are required, so call 805-219-4673 to reserve your seat.
* * *
