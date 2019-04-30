Fatigue is the most common side effect of cancer treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and some Biologics.
Cancer treatment related fatigue has been reported in 14% to 96% of patients undergoing cancer treatment and in 19% to 82% of patients post treatment. Patients describe fatigue as feelings of being exhausted, tired, weak, heavy, worn-out or lazy. Fatigue is a multifaceted problem for cancer patients and may include inadequate nutritional intake, becoming sedentary during treatment, treatment induced anemia, chronic pain or depression.
Cancer and related treatments can alter cancer patients’ nutritional needs and ability to process the nutrients which can have an effect on our levels of energy or the presence of fatigue. The cancer cells in our body compete with the healthy cells for the nutrients we ingest. If we are not taking in enough high-quality nutrients our healthy cells may not receive the energy necessary to help fight off the cancer.
Cancer treatments can also have adverse side effects such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or anorexia, which can make it difficult to take in and metabolize the nutrients that provide the energy our body needs while undergoing cancer treatments. So it is important to take in a variety of high-quality foods that include plenty of vegetables, fruits, proteins, grains and dairy. Don’t forget about plenty of water to keep you hydrated!
Losing lean body weight during treatment may play a role in cancer-related fatigue. A few ideas to help prevent this are: eating foods high in protein and calories like beans, fish, chicken, meat, yogurt, milkshakes or smoothies; eating small frequent meals and healthy snacks throughout the day; experimenting with different foods; and eating larger meals when you feel well and rested.
If you are following a well-balanced diet and are taking in adequate caloric needs, you may want to discuss a few supplement options with your medical team. It is very important that you discuss any supplementation with your oncology team while undergoing treatments as some supplements and vitamins may interfere with the effectiveness of your treatment.
Ginseng is an herb that may be used to treat fatigue. It can be taken in capsule form of ground ginseng root. Studies have been done in patients either during or after their treatment for cancer. Patients who were given ginseng had less fatigue and those who were given a placebo. A study of over 350 cancer patients were given American ginseng and had positive results showing significant improvement in fatigue after eight weeks of taking the ginseng supplement.
L-carnitine is a dietary supplement that is thought to be helpful in treating cancer related fatigue. L-carnitine helps the body make energy and lowers inflammation that may be related to fatigue.
Implementing exercise into your daily routine can help reduce the severity of your fatigue. There have been many studies over the recent years that show exercise helps improve your quality of life by increasing your endurance and stamina which will allow you to perform more of the activities you want to do. Implementing small bouts of cardiovascular types of activity can be enough to help break through the fatigue that you feel.
Slowly and systematically increasing your level of activity will give you more endurance and strength allowing you to perform longer bouts of exercise or other activities before feeling tired. Simple things like parking your car as far as you can from your destination or taking the stairs instead of the elevator or escalator can implement more exercise into your day. Making you get up to do small bouts of exercise during the commercials of your favorite 30-minute show will incorporate 8 minutes of activity on average.
If you are feeling some aches and pains you weren’t feeling prior to treatment some gentle activities such as yoga, tai chi, Qi gong or aquatic exercise can help ease you back into an active lifestyle. Performing resistance types of exercises can help you hold onto the muscle mass that you have and even put on some muscle if that is indicated for your condition. We should be doing resistance exercises at least 2 days a week with at least 1 day between workouts to give our muscles time to rest and repair. Using resistance bands is an easy way to work our large muscle groups without expensive and bulky equipment.
If you feel fatigue from your cancer treatments speak to your cancer care team about ways to address your cancer related fatigue. Don't succumb to your fatigue! Get up and do something about it.