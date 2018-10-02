QUESTION: What is the importance of reviewing your health insurance options during the annual open enrollment period?
The most important thing for adults with cancer is having a health insurance plan that covers needed cancer treatments. It’s key to keep your health insurance coverage with no coverage gaps.
After getting a cancer diagnosis, speaking with your health care providers and reviewing your current Medicare coverage, you may want to look at other health coverage options based on your specific needs. However, it’s important to remember that there are certain limitations on what changes you can make and when.
Each year, you have a chance to make changes during open enrollment, to your private insurance or your Medicare health and prescription drug coverage for the following year. Each year, plans can change in cost and benefits.
It is in your best interest to compare the plans available in your area each year to ensure you have the plan that best meets your needs. While facing cancer can be overwhelming, rest assured that your Medicare benefits for cancer treatment are strong. In fact, Medicare paired with the right Medigap plan can provide 100-percent coverage for many services that might include inpatient hospital cancer care, surgeries related to cancer, oncologist office visits, chemotherapy, radiation, medications to ease side effects such as nausea, skilled nursing for cancer recovery, home health services, durable medical equipment, physical therapy and rehabilitation, short term nursing home care and/or hospice or end of life care.
Learning which parts of Medicare cover certain services and how to access those services is the first step. It also doesn’t matter if you have cancer before you age into Medicare. There are open enrollment windows you can use so that your pre-existing conditions won’t affect you.
As far as prescription drug coverage, it’s important to determine how it is to be paid under Medicare. Enrollment choices are very important and can determine how and if your medications are paid for at the time they are needed. If you have other insurance that supplements Original Medicare, like a Medigap (Medicare Supplement Insurance) policy or a group health plan, it may pay some of the costs for the necessary supplies and services. Medigap policies are sold by private companies and help pay certain out-of-pocket costs, like deductibles, co-insurance, and copayments. Remember, open enrollment is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 with changes effective Jan. 1.
Join us to for an informational workshop Oct. 10 at 5. p.m. in the Mission Hope Conference Room, with Sandra Genoff, a licensed insurance agent, who will present information and answer questions about how this process works and about the different options available to make informed choices. Get answers to your question about Medicare Basics, Medicare Supplements (Medigap), Medicare Advantage Plans (Part C), and Prescription Drug Coverage (Part D). Seating is limited, so make reservations soon. Call the Mission Hope Cancer Center at 805-219-4673.
* * *
Your Cancer Answers is a weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program. Have a question? Email it to mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org.