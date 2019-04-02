QUESTION: How do cancer patients and survivors make the best choices about whom or what to have in their lives?
Have you had the experience where doing something you enjoyed or being with people or in situations that you enjoyed increased and supported your energy?
Have you had the experience where doing something you didn’t enjoy or being with people or in situations that you didn’t enjoy decreased and drained you energy?
The challenge may be choosing wisely between energy drainers and energy gainers.
It is usually quite clear to us what these things are, so why is it that so many of us can find it extremely challenging to create a lot more of what we enjoy in our lives?
The first step is to really acknowledge what drains or depletes your energy, and what increases or adds to your energy. Doing things that enhance your energy are proven to greatly improve your health. This, in turn, can reduce the levels of stress hormones in your body.
Things that greatly improve your health can be disguised as spending time with people who you enjoy, taking the art class or dance class you’ve always wanted to, taking 30 minutes in the bath every evening or taking yourself away on a solo retreat. There is really no right or wrong. It simply comes down to what gives you pleasure and what helps you to feel good and at peace.
Energy gainers might be things you love to do, thinking about what makes life worth living, things that give you a sense of peace and calm in your life, things that brighten your day and things that make you smile.
Energy drainers might include something you dread or that causes you to feel pain and hurt. It could be things in your environment such as clutter, disorder, unfinished projects, certain people, to-do lists, email and text messages, unmet needs, emotions and distractions.
Make a commitment today to knock at least one of the drainers off your list, or at least reduce the amount of energy it takes from you while you work toward a plan to get rid of it.
Start with something that feels easy and achievable and build on that. Setting some flexibility with what you decide to do can help you have a much greater chance of sticking to it over time. It is up to you to be clear on what is draining on your energy and what adds to your energy.
