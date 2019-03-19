QUESTION: What is the difference between a medical and radiation oncologist and who are the other members of my treatment team?
The process of diagnosing and treating cancer is complex and often involves a team of health care professionals. This approach combines the skills of several different disciplines to provide the best possible care. This can be confusing for the patient, however, as they are left trying to figure out who does what in their care plan. I will try to give you more information on each professional and what expertise they may offer below.
A medical oncologist is a doctor who specializes in treating cancer with medication, such as chemotherapy. Often the medical oncologist is the coordinator of the treatment team and helps guide the overall treatment plan, and can often help determine when other subspecialists should be involved.
A surgeon is a doctor who specializes in treating cancer using surgery. Not every person with cancer needs surgery, so not everyone will see a surgeon. Some cancers, like breast cancer, require surgical removal first and patients will often see a surgeon initially and then go on to medical and radiation oncology once the surgical pathology is known.
A radiation oncologist is a doctor who specializes in giving radiation therapy to treat cancer or control side effects that are caused by cancer like pain. Some individuals with cancer require chemotherapy and radiation, some require radiation alone and others never need to see a radiation oncologist.
A radiologist is a medical doctor who specializes in performing imaging tests to diagnose disease. They are responsible for interpreting the results for X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, CT scans, PET scans and all other radiologic tests. Your ordering doctor confers with the radiologist on these tests to make treatment decisions. An interventional radiologist is a radiologist who does minimally invasive procedures like biopsies and port-a-catheter placement.
A pathologist is a medical doctor who specializes in interpreting and evaluating cells, tissues and organs to diagnose disease. They interpret the results of biopsies and provide the final diagnosis of cancer. Usually a pathologist works behind the scenes and most patients will never meet them as part of their treatment team.
A physician assistant (or PA) is a health care professional educated at a master's or doctoral level who is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. PA’s work with and under the supervision of a doctor delivering a broad range of services that can include performing regular checkups and physical exams, ordering and interpreting tests, managing side effects and prescribing medications.
An oncology nurse is a registered nurse who has a special certification in oncology. Nurses have many roles in helping the patients through their treatments which range from giving the actual chemotherapy, to managing side effects and survivorship issues.
A nurse practitioner (or NP) is an advanced practice nurse who sees patients independently and works under the supervision of a physician. An NP’s duties are very similar to those of a physician assistant.
There are many other vital members of your team who you will meet on your cancer journey at Mission Hope Cancer Center. Some of these include patient advocates, dietitians, physical therapists, cancer exercise trainers and chaplains to name a few.
For more information, call 805-219-4673 to be added to the Mission Hope newsletter mailing list to see all of the services that are offered or visit www.missionhopecancercenter.org.