QUESTION: What are the advances in breast cancer surgery at Mission Hope Cancer Center?
It is our top priority to provide the latest in technology and treatment options for breast cancer patients. These new technologies offer our patients greater accuracy and improved outcomes.
In seeking a more compassionate and precise approach to breast cancer tumor localization, Mission Hope has adopted the SAVI SCOUT wire-free radar localization system during breast conserving surgeries.
Radar has been used for decades when precision is vital to success. It is an efficient and precise approach to localization and surgical guidance and helps surgeons remove cancerous tissue and noncancerous breast abnormalities with greater confidence and accuracy. SAVI SCOUT wire-free radar localization was developed to overcome the challenges of wire localization and offer a more comfortable and convenient option for breast tumor localization. Ninety-seven percent of patients would recommend this system to other women.
A breast cancer diagnosis can threaten not only a woman’s life, but her self-confidence. With new surgical techniques using specialized equipment, Mission Hope surgeons are now able to achieve optimal cosmetic results, and improved quality of life for breast cancer patients. By performing Hidden Scar Breast Cancer Surgery, surgeons effectively treat cancer while preserving the natural shape of the breast, leaving no visible reminder behind.
Hidden Scar surgeries include:
- Hidden Scar mastectomy. A nipple sparing mastectomy can be performed as a Hidden Scar procedure so that the single hidden incision is made in the inframammary fold (the natural crease underneath the breast), a place that is hard to see.
- Hidden Scar lumpectomy. This procedure can be used for a lumpectomy so that the scar is less visible. Locations include the inframammary fold (the natural crease underneath the breast), periareolar (along the edges of the areola) or the axilla (in the armpit, usually hidden in a natural fold).
Early detection and prompt treatment are critical for a cancer patient’s quality of life; this is true of lymphedema as well. One area of breast cancer research that has been seen progress recently is in lymphedema prevention using the Lymphedema Index (L-Dex). L-Dex is a measurement system that is used to aid in the assessment of unilateral lymphedema of the limb (swelling occurring in only one limb). Without appropriate and timely treatment, lymphedema can lead to pain, recurrent infection, reduced mobility and impaired function. Through the measurement of subclinical changes in extracellular fluid, L-Dex can detect lymphedema up to 10 months earlier than current methods. L-Dex measurements are a quick, non-invasive and sensitive method for aiding in the clinical assessment of lymphedema.
To find out if you could benefit from L-Dex, call the Mission Hope breast nurse navigator at 805-346-3405.
* * *
"Your Cancer Answers" is a weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program. Have a question? Email it to mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org.