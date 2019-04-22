* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dr. Monica Rocco is a board-certified general surgeon who has devoted her surgical practice to caring for patients with breast disease and providing diagnosis and care before, during and after surgery. She serves as a member of the Marian Regional Medical Center’s specialized surgical staff and oversees the Mission Hope Breast Care Center. She is also the surgical director of Marian Cancer Care. Rocco can be reached at 805-346-3456.