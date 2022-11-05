Casey Carlton

A prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positron emission tomography (PET) scan is a new type of nuclear medicine procedure for men with prostate cancer.

PSMA PET scans are currently most commonly used in two different clinical scenarios; (1) in men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer who are at risk for metastatic disease, and (2) men who have previously been treated for their prostate cancer with curative intent (e.g. with surgery and/or radiation) and now have suspected persistent or recurrent disease based on a rising prostate specific antigen (PSA) level in their blood.

For men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer, PSMA PET has a moderate sensitivity but very high specificity for identifying lymph nodes in the pelvis that harbor prostate cancer; this means that an abnormal lymph node on the scan is almost certainly prostate cancer and the urologist or radiation oncologist can adjust their planned therapy accordingly.

