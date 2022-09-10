Carolyn Woods-Pierce
Contributed

Prostate Cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the prostate. The prostate is a gland in the male reproductive system located just below the bladder (the organ that collects and empties urine) and in front of the rectum (the part of the lower intestine).

It is about the size of a walnut and surrounds part of the urethra (the tube that empties urine from the bladder). The prostate gland produces fluid that makes up part of semen. As men age the prostate may get bigger. A bigger prostate may block the flow of urine from the bladder (difficulty in urinating) or cause problems with sexual function.

It is the most common non-skin cancer among men in the United States. More cases of prostate cancer are being diagnosed due to the increase in prostate screening. Most prostate cancers are being caught in an early stage when the disease is more curable.

