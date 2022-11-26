Carol Lowe
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women in the United States.

Smoking tobacco products causes almost nine of every 10 cases of lung cancer, and can cause cancer almost anywhere in your body.

Sadly, systemic issues such as healthcare coverage, have contributed to health disparities for those facing lung cancer. Black Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, as well as Native Americans who are diagnosed with lung cancer can face worse outcomes because they are less likely to be diagnosed early, less likely to receive surgical treatment and or any treatment at all.

