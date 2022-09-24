Research clearly shows dietary and lifestyle habits directly impact the risk of developing many different cancers.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer has identified 13 cancers associated with being overweight or obese: thyroid, postmenopausal breast, stomach, colon/rectal, esophageal, pancreatic, kidney, ovarian, uterine, liver, gallbladder, meningioma, and multiple myeloma.
This list of cancers accounted for roughly 40% of all diagnosed cases in the year 2014. Though cancer prevention through diet and lifestyle modifications is a wonderful goal, this information is equally important for patients that have already received a cancer diagnosis.
Additional research has been conducted that measures dietary and lifestyle habits on patient outcomes for those going through treatment or who have completed treatment. Many of us are aware of this fact, as 75% of newly diagnosed patients with cancer believe there is a dietary modification, supplement, or lifestyle factors that will improve their outcome.
Obesity has been linked to not only the development of multiple cancers, but also the recurrence of these diseases. Factors such as increased physical activity, decreased intake of refined grains, and increased vitamin D levels have all been shown to subsequently decrease this recurrence risk.
One study that examined diet and lifestyle among colorectal cancer patients found that those who took on healthy diet and lifestyle modifications increased their likelihood of disease-free survival by up to 42.6%. That is a powerful statistic for cancer survivors looking to take their health into their own hands.
This number represents the influence you have in controlling your own health outcomes, and hopefully that knowledge leaves you feeling both empowered and motivated. But what dietary and lifestyle modifications should you start with to improve your treatment outcomes or recurrence risk?
When it comes to nutrition, there are a few simple changes you can make to reduce cancer risk as well as improve outcomes. Increasing the quantity and variety of fruits and vegetables you eat is generally the first recommendation I make to patients. It is simple, attainable, and generally not an overwhelming goal for them to work towards.
Next, I often recommend replacing refined grains in the diet with whole grains. Whole grains are products that have not been processed to have their fiber removed. Check the nutrition label on products and choose carbohydrate sources containing 3 grams of fiber per serving or more.
Another powerful nutritional practice involves pairing protein with carbohydrates to decrease insulin levels. High insulin has been linked to cancer through different mechanisms, so promoting blood sugar regulation is helpful in mitigating this risk. Avoidance of foods known to be carcinogenic or insulinogenic can be an easy step to improving health as well. These include alcohol, added sugars, and processed meats.
Incorporating plant-based proteins such as nuts, seeds, and legumes into your diet regularly has been associated with lower cancer risk as well as improvement in various other health parameters.
Lastly, utilizing a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist for personalized nutrition planning (complimentary services available through Mission Hope) can be a powerful tool in optimizing your overall health.
Another tool to utilize in the prevention and treatment of cancer is physical activity. Some general recommendations include utilizing small bouts of exercise after meals to decrease insulin levels (ie. a 10 minute walk after dinner).
In addition to this, it is important to find enjoyable forms of cardiovascular and resistance exercise that you can sustainably participate in (ie. experiment with different hobbies that contribute to your physical activity level).
A guideline to keep in mind with exercising is to aim for 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise weekly. This may be split up as 30 minutes per day for 5 days a week.
Finally, utilizing Mission Hope’s exercise rehab program to gain more personalized and structured exercise guidance can be a great way to get started on a new exercise regimen.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: MHCC@commonspirit.org