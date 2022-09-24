Kylie Conner
Research clearly shows dietary and lifestyle habits directly impact the risk of developing many different cancers.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer has identified 13 cancers associated with being overweight or obese: thyroid, postmenopausal breast, stomach, colon/rectal, esophageal, pancreatic, kidney, ovarian, uterine, liver, gallbladder, meningioma, and multiple myeloma.

This list of cancers accounted for roughly 40% of all diagnosed cases in the year 2014. Though cancer prevention through diet and lifestyle modifications is a wonderful goal, this information is equally important for patients that have already received a cancer diagnosis.

