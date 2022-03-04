Question: What is the best way to lower my risk of developing colon cancer?
Celebrities do it. Your family members do it. Your neighbor, your mailman and your minister do it. And if you care about your health and well-being, you will do it too! What is “it”? Get screened for colon cancer!
For more than two decades, March has been designated as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. The month designated as a reminder to talk with your healthcare provider about screening and risk reduction for colon cancer. Screening is the process of looking for cancer or pre-cancer in people who have no symptoms of the disease. Medical science has given us a way to screen for and possibly prevent colorectal cancer. Yet many people don’t follow the recommendations.
Colorectal cancer (also commonly known as colon cancer) is a big deal. It is the third-most common cancer diagnosed in the US, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it is the third-leading cause of cancer deaths in American men and women combined.
The real tragedy is that many of these cancer cases and cancer deaths occur needlessly, as they could be prevented if more people took advantage of colorectal cancer screening. The American Cancer Society screening guidelines recommend that adults aged 45 and older with average risk undergo regular screening.
Help reduce your risk of colon cancer by implementing a few lifestyle changes to achieve or maintain a healthy body weight. A healthy body weight is commonly measured by the Body Mass Index, a weight to height ratio. Generally we want to have a BMI under 25. If you don’t know your BMI and need some help ask your physician or cancer exercise trainer.
When spring time comes along, fresh and new ideas are brought to life. There are many ways to eat more healthfully and add more exercise to your life. Some ideas include: at meals, fill half your plate with fruits and veggies; read food labels to help choose foods lower in saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars; eat seafood twice a week (salmon, trout, oysters and sardines are higher in omega-3s and lower in mercury).
Try having meatless meals made with plant-based proteins such as beans, tofu, and tempeh; try a new fruit, vegetable, or whole grain product each time you shop for groceries; walk more by parking farther away, walking to the store, or taking the stairs; make physical activity a regular part of your schedule by putting it on your calendar; join a group exercise class; and find a workout buddy.
You can use the above tips to help set goals that are SMART (specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-bound). For example, turn “I’m going to eat more plant based protein” into “Starting next week I will substitute meat with plant-based protein at dinner two days per week.”
Or turn “I’m going to exercise more” into “Starting next week I will participate in yoga class every Monday and Wednesday”. Small steps will add up to create lasting, beneficial lifestyle changes.
We would love to have you attend our Healthy Eating and Activities for Living class to discuss these suggestions and answer your questions. The next HEAL class is March 8 in the conference room at Mission Hope in Santa Maria. Class size is limited so please call John Malinowski at 805-346-3413 to reserve your spot today.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: MHCC@commonspirit.org