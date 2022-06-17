Due to advances in cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and follow-up care, more people than ever before are surviving cancer. In America alone, more than 16.9 million people are alive today after being diagnosed with the disease.
A person is said to be a cancer survivor starting from the time of diagnosis, during and after treatment and for the rest of their life. By identifying those with a history of cancer as survivors, we can focus on raising awareness of better outcomes, as well as the changing healthcare needs of this particular population.
By promoting survivorship care, we improve health, wellness and quality of life by focusing on identifying standards of care for this specific population. This includes screening and surveillance with a goal of preventing new and recurrent cancers, identifying and recognizing late effects of treatment, as well as coordinated care between providers and planning for ongoing care.
Preventing a new or recurrent cancer is a key part of survivorship care. Keeping up to date on all available cancer screenings improves overall outcomes. Additionally, survivors can reduce the risk for cancer with healthy living. Healthy lifestyle choices include regular physical activity, eating well and not drinking alcohol or using tobacco products.
Upon completion of treatment many have a new perspective on life. This provides a unique opportunity to make healthy lifestyle changes. Our 12-week cancer rehabilitation program is designed, through structured exercise and nutritional advice, to help survivors make meaningful changes to assist in jump-starting a healthy lifestyle.
In addition to prevention of new or recurrent cancers in survivors, some will find they have lingering physical, emotional and financial issues following their recovery. A structured survivorship care plan will help identify these and pave the way for access to additional resources.
If you have completed treatment and have not yet received your survivorship care plan; or if you would like more information about our cancer rehabilitation program please reach out to your oncologist for more information.
