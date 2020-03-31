Your Cancer Answers: What is multiple myeloma?

Question: What is multiple myeloma?
Not to be confused with Melanoma (a type of skin cancer), Multiple Myeloma is a complex cancerous disease of our blood’s plasma cells. Like all other blood cells, plasma cells grow in our bone marrow, located inside our bones. In Multiple Myeloma (MM) plasma cells grow in an abnormal manner. The abnormal plasma cells build up in the bone marrow, crowding out normal, healthy bone marrow cells. The term ‘Multiple’ came from the fact that these clumps of abnormal cells in the bone marrow eventually form tumors in different bones.
Currently, about 32,000 Americans are diagnosed with MM every year. In the field of blood cancers, it is second only to Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in incidence. The only known risk factors are age (majority of patients are over age 60) and race (African Americans are twice as likely to develop MM as those of Caucasian decent). There is also believed to be a link between MM and exposure to the herbicide ‘Agent Orange’ used in the Vietnam War.
MM is often challenging to diagnose as the earliest symptoms can be very nonspecific. They may include one or more of the following: Anemia, bone pain (particularly in the back and ribs), fractures from minimal trauma (typically in the spine), bleeding or bruising easily, frequent infections, fatigue, weakness, and breathing difficulties. This makes it easier for providers to initially think the symptoms are caused by something other than MM.
You have free articles remaining.
The increasing number of abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow eventually cause classic complications to develop. The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) promoted what is now known as the ‘CRAB’ acronym to help increase awareness of the possible symptoms of MM. They include: Calcium levels elevated in the blood, Renal impairment (poor kidney function), Anemia (low blood counts), and Bony lesions (visible on a bone scan).
Treatment of MM focuses a remission: Halting the MM growth & eliminating many of the symptoms. Selecting a treatment pathway can be challenging as so many new drugs and protocols have been developed in the past 10 years. Additionally, there are numerous new drugs in the pipeline, offering hope for longer remissions and creating numerous clinical trials that patients may be eligible to participate in. MM, like most cancers, has become a chronic disease, which is great, considering that 15 years ago there was very little to offer these patients.
We know that COVID-19 is affecting everyone and we want to help you deal with the situation at hand whether you’re a survivor with a compromised immune system or a caregiver.
Our monthly discussion groups are currently on hold, but our experienced cancer nurses are available by telephone to answer questions and assist patients to learn how to cope with symptoms and side effects. Facing such challenges can be overwhelming but this friendly and knowledgeable group can be extremely helpful. Learn more online at www.missionhopecancercenter.com or by calling (805) 219-HOPE (4673). We're here for you.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!