Flora Washburn

I recently visited my cousin who was admitted into the hospital for a serious illness. The physician asked him if he had an advance health care directive.

My cousin paused. The physician then explained what he meant by an advance directive and then gave a scenario in which the medical team would want to know his wishes if he could not speak for himself.

He also tried to reassure him that all was okay. This was just information they like to know.

