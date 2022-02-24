Question: What is a tumor board and how can patients access it?
Thank you for your question, it is one we often receive: let me explain. Before beginning treatment or surgery, a newly diagnosed person with cancer may want to ask their doctor this question; “Will my situation be presented before a multidisciplinary conference known as tumor board?”
Marian’s “Multidisciplinary Approach” to cancer care means you receive the benefit of many different types of physicians, health professionals and resources, maximizing the quality and scope of care you have access to. Tumor Board is “A Team Approach to Fighting Cancer”. Mission Hope Cancer Care Center patients receive the most personalized, advanced treatment plans possible.
The Marian Cancer Tumor Board is one of the many beneficial components of our cancer program. It is a weekly treatment planning meeting in which a team of physicians and health professionals from different specialties discuss the cancer cases here at Marian.
Our cancer program coordinates care using a team or “tumor board” including many specialized physicians such as: medical oncologists (who provide cancer treatment with drugs), surgical oncologists (who provide cancer treatment with surgery), radiation oncologists (who provide cancer treatment with radiation), pathologists (doctors who specialize in interpreting laboratory tests and evaluate cells, tissues, and organs to diagnose disease), radiologists (who read all the radiology tests involved), urologists, neurologists, oncology nurses, counselors, nurse navigators, clinical research coordinators, tumor registrar and primary care physicians.
A team review ensures everyone knows all the treatment options and their care follows the latest guidelines. We work collaboratively to give our patients the most comprehensive treatment and support they need. By working together, we are able to discuss diagnoses, exchange ideas and map out the absolute best course of treatment.
In the United States, the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer is responsible for approving cancer programs. Marian Regional Medical Center has a committee for cancer care which was recently approved with numerous commendations by the American College of Surgeons.
This committee oversees the tumor board, including regular review of the tumor board, its members, the number of patients that are presented each year, and whether there is adequate follow-up for each patient. In fact, the Commission on Cancer requires 10% of cancer cases be presented to a tumor board. Mission Hope’s Cancer Care team presents more than 91% of cases on a weekly basis, which means patients receive the most personalized, advanced treatment plans possible.
During the tumor board, the facts about the patient and his or her cancer are presented. The patient’s pathology (surgical biopsies) are reviewed and any radiology imaging or X-rays/scans that may have been performed.
Based on the above, a plan is then made as to the next best course of action for the patient; whether it is more surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, a combination of these therapies or simply observation. The involved physicians are notified of the plan, and it is then discussed with the patient by the treating specialist. This multidisciplinary opinion provides patients with the absolute highest quality treatment plan possible.
