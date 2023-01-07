Brianda Lemus

A cancer diagnosis often requires navigating an unfamiliar world. 

Your healthcare team is here to take the journey with you. The healthcare industry is made up of a team of individuals who have specialties in various areas to help guide and support you through your cancer care needs. 

This team can include a medical oncologist, a radiation oncologist, a surgeon, a nurse practitioner, a nurse navigator, a social worker, a dietician, a therapist, a caregiver and many others. Every person on your team has an important role to play in helping you navigate your medical issues. 

