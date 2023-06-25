Lymph originates from a fluid, known as interstitial fluid that has diffused, or “leaked out” of small blood vessels called capillaries. This fluid contains many substances, including blood plasma, proteins, glucose, and oxygen.
It bathes most of the body’s cells, providing them with the oxygen and nutrients they need for growth and survival. Interstitial fluid also picks up waste products from cells as well as other materials, such as bacteria and viruses, to help remove them from the body’s tissues.
Interstitial fluid eventually collects in lymph vessels, where it becomes known as lymph. Lymph flows through the body’s lymph vessels to reach two large ducts at the base of the neck, where it is emptied into the bloodstream.
Our lymphatic system is part of our immune system. It is a network of vessels and nodes where immune cells remove waste; like bacteria, viruses, and other abnormal cells. This helps to keep us healthy and when we do get sick it helps our body fight off the illness, subsequently returning to our normal state of health.
This network of vessels and nodes is a vast network throughout our body and needs help from us to perform the job it has.
This system does not have its own way to pump the fluid through the system, meaning it is dependent on the movement of our body to push the fluid through the system. When we exercise our heart rate increases and our muscles contract and relax, which helps to circulate the lymph fluid throughout the network of vessels and nodes.
Basically the more we move our body the more efficient the lymph system becomes. The more efficient our lymphatic system is the more capable of fighting off the foreign invaders in our body, like cancer cells.
Taking care of your whole body is important. Eat well and get to and stay at a healthy weight. Try to eat five or more servings of vegetables and fruits each day. Choose whole grain foods instead of white flour and sugars.
Try to limit animal fats and trans fats. Cut back on processed meats like hot dogs, bologna, and bacon. If you drink alcohol, limit yourself to one drink a day. And don’t forget to get some type of regular exercise.
A good diet and regular exercise can help you stay at a healthy weight and give you more energy. Try to reduce the stress in your life and get enough sleep, too.
You also need people you can turn to for strength and comfort. Support can come in many forms: family, friends, cancer support groups, church or spiritual groups, online support communities, or one-on-one counselors.
You can't change the fact that you are at risk for lymphedema. What you can change is how you live your life. Take good care of yourself, make healthy choices, and do what you can to make your body and your mind feel as good as possible.
