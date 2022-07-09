Maintaining a healthy digestive tract can seem difficult, especially during cancer treatment. If you begin to experience digestive side-effects from treatment, or just want to keep your gut functioning optimally, nutrition and exercise can help.
Follow these tips to keep your gut happy. Aim for 25g of fiber per day for women and 38g per day for men. Fiber is important for promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Meet the recommended fiber intake by consuming at least two servings of fruit and three servings of vegetables each day in addition to plenty of whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds.
If you are experiencing loss of appetite or weight loss, high-fiber foods may not be appropriate for you – in this situation you may benefit from a fiber supplement or stool softener, but talk with your doctor first.
Aim for at least 64 ounces or 8 cups of water per day. Maintaining proper hydration is very important during cancer treatment. Water also acts as a lubricant for fiber, helping to keep stool soft - as you increase fiber intake, make sure to also drink more water.
Incorporate fermented foods into your diet, Fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, miso, tempeh, yogurt, and kefir, are good sources of probiotics – beneficial bacteria that may help reduce antibiotic-associated diarrhea.
For those interested in probiotic supplements – ask your doctor before use. If you are undergoing chemotherapy and have a low white blood cell count, probiotic supplements may not be safe for you.
Increase your physical activity. Moving your body is essential to keep things moving through your digestive tract. Even if you don’t feel well, try starting with a small walk of just a few minutes and repeat throughout the day as tolerated physical activity has been shown to help reduce nausea.
