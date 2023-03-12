Rarely, if ever, does one dream of being a caregiver for their loved one who has been diagnosed with cancer. Instead, it’s often a role we find ourselves in when someone we love is told, “You have cancer.”
When roles shift and you find yourself fulfilling a new duty and set of responsibilities it can be overwhelming. Not only are you dealing with the emotions of what this diagnosis could mean, but you are also facing the challenges of how this shift changes your life and at times causes upheaval.
The step into caregiving is rarely linear and often has challenges – multiple appointments, lab draws, scans that need to be completed, ports that need to be placed, long wait times while your loved ones are in appointments, side effects of medications and chemotherapy, dealing with a multitude of medical staff from different offices, not to mention the other day to day tasks that your loved one may not be able to take care of (medical bills, housecleaning, grocery shopping, etc.).
It is a steep learning curve, but one that many of you figure out, out of necessity. You may find yourself surprised at how you will grow and change and all that you will learn.
Caregivers are amazingly resilient, just like the loved ones you are caring for.
At Mission Hope, we want to be sure that our caregivers know that we are here to not only support your loved one, but you as well as you are an integral part of the team.
If you need help connecting to a mental health provider to insure that your own mental and emotional needs are being taken care please contact one of our social workers to help you find a provider. We also offer a caregiver support group once per month and we welcome you to come.
Additionally, we are able to help connect you to community resources such as Dignity’s Caregiver Support Program.
Our patients wouldn’t be able to receive the care they need without the help of their amazing caregivers. Thank you for all that you do!
If you have questions, concerns, or need assistance with getting connected to resources please contact one of our oncology social workers Katie Crafton, MSW, LCSW 805-474-5303 (Arroyo Grande) or Brianda Lemus, MSW, ASW 805-346-3402 (Santa Maria).
Join us for our Caring for Loved Ones support group on March 22 and April 26 at 1 p.m.
