Katie Crafton

Rarely, if ever, does one dream of being a caregiver for their loved one who has been diagnosed with cancer. Instead, it’s often a role we find ourselves in when someone we love is told, “You have cancer.”

When roles shift and you find yourself fulfilling a new duty and set of responsibilities it can be overwhelming. Not only are you dealing with the emotions of what this diagnosis could mean, but you are also facing the challenges of how this shift changes your life and at times causes upheaval.

The step into caregiving is rarely linear and often has challenges – multiple appointments, lab draws, scans that need to be completed, ports that need to be placed, long wait times while your loved ones are in appointments, side effects of medications and chemotherapy, dealing with a multitude of medical staff from different offices, not to mention the other day to day tasks that your loved one may not be able to take care of (medical bills, housecleaning, grocery shopping, etc.).

