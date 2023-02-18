Carol Lowe
Buy Now

Seventy percent of smokers report wanting to quit, however, like any other drug addiction, this requires clinical intervention, because nicotine is psychoactive, produces tolerance, as well as withdrawal symptoms.

One must keep in mind that a smoker cannot be forced to quit smoking. If she/he understands the benefits of quitting, then timing is everything.

According to the Surgeon General’s Report, early benefits include some improvement in lung function and better control of blood pressure within the first few weeks, improvement in blood circulation in the first few months, and further redirection in the risk for coronary heart disease by 50% within a year or so.

0
0
0
0
0